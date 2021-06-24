Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,902 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp II were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,129,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,048,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp II by 669,101.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after buying an additional 2,020,686 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,077,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCX traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 51,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,356. Churchill Capital Corp II has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $11.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20.

CCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp.

