Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

NYSE:WOR opened at $58.26 on Thursday. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,325.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $4,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,415,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,255,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,772,542. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

