Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Tops 1-Day Volume of $132.00 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.27 or 0.00009387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $214,862.86 and $132.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00047048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00099138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00161360 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003004 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,918.47 or 1.00089852 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

