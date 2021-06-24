Wrapped Bitcoin Price Reaches $34,959.91 on Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.68 billion and $299.65 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $34,959.91 or 0.99971368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00029841 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00058342 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000834 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 191,025 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

