Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Trading Down 18.9% Over Last Week

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 24th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $358,520.95 and $5,103.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $186.63 or 0.00549851 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00047482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00102318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00167154 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,888.24 or 0.99840605 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

