Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Trading Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 24th. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $90,615.98 and $544.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $266.52 or 0.00786995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00055471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.00 or 0.00605336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00040066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

WVG0 is a coin. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 coins. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.