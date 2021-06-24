Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $1,899,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6.5% in the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 382,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,799 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $126.05 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.09.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

