X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

XYF opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. X Financial has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $520.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.79.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($2.18). The firm had revenue of $109.78 million for the quarter. X Financial had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of X Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in X Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of X Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan and revolving loan Xiaoying credit loan catering to the credit card holders; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

