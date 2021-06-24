Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XNCR. Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $36.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. Xencor has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.65.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Xencor by 716.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

