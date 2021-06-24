Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Xilinx by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $130.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.41 and a twelve month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

