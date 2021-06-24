Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,836 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,676,876,000 after purchasing an additional 432,757 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $660,226,000 after acquiring an additional 408,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $534,264,000 after acquiring an additional 122,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $375,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52,088 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $428,706,000 after acquiring an additional 783,335 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $130.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.80. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.41 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

