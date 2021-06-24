XIO Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One XIO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 76.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About XIO

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official website is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

