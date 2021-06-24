Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.94

Shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and traded as low as $4.45. Xunlei shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 596,110 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $315.24 million, a PE ratio of -236.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.02 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,529,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after buying an additional 650,093 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xunlei by 592.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 883,120 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the first quarter worth $4,360,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 56,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 709.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 193,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 169,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.