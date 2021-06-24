Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,939 shares of company stock worth $2,326,953. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 710,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,306,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Xylem by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 356,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $116.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

