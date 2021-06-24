YF Link Hits 24 Hour Volume of $129,518.00 (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last week, YF Link has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for $79.23 or 0.00233599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $129,518.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00055606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.08 or 0.00604639 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00040209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000289 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

