Yield Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $171,464.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00054883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00020738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.14 or 0.00599125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00039481 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

YIELD is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

