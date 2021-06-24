Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 960 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $265.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.04. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $266.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.18.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

