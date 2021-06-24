Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.84 Million

Analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to post sales of $47.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.87 million to $49.70 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year sales of $191.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.49 million to $215.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $305.58 million, with estimates ranging from $201.20 million to $346.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.37) earnings per share.

CHPT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,443,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,800,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,400,000. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,865,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,440. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

