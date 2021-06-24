Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. First Merchants posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.87 million.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

In related news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in First Merchants by 54.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRME stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

