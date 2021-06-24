Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for iCAD’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). iCAD posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that iCAD will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million.

ICAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64,983 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 151,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 217,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 95,618 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iCAD stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $16.58. 3,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,148. iCAD has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $413.94 million, a P/E ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.29.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

