Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to post sales of $120.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.49 million and the lowest is $85.00 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $40.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $533.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $497.80 million to $563.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $742.46 million, with estimates ranging from $689.40 million to $791.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.08.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 738 shares of company stock worth $59,427 over the last three months. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,854,000 after buying an additional 1,450,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 146.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,221,000 after buying an additional 1,332,999 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,146,000 after buying an additional 1,184,165 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $64,045,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $54,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLNT traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.87. 603,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,616. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.23. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

