Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUBY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $24.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.24. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.57.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

