Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Post -$0.59 EPS

Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.38). Seagen reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGEN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.36.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $3,822,091.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $195,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,812 shares of company stock valued at $15,757,488 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Seagen by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock opened at $156.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.87. Seagen has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagen (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.