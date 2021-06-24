Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to Announce $1.91 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report $1.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82. Stamps.com reported earnings per share of $3.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $200.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.75. Stamps.com has a 52 week low of $159.22 and a 52 week high of $325.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.35.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,228.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 20.7% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the first quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

