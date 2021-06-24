Zacks: Analysts Expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to post $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.60. Intuit reported earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $11.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,577 shares of company stock valued at $73,206,441 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,285,000 after buying an additional 505,137 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuit by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,603,000 after acquiring an additional 419,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $483.29. 2,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,851. Intuit has a one year low of $280.99 and a one year high of $482.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $432.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

