Zacks: Analysts Expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.27. Schlumberger reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Schlumberger by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 83,830 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 531,978 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schlumberger by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Schlumberger by 14,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.21. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

