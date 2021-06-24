Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the highest is $2.30. Accenture posted earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $8.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.52.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,010. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.11. 52,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.96. Accenture has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $294.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.