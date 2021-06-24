Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to announce $51.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.90 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported sales of $91.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year sales of $207.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $208.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $275.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million.

ASPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

ASPS stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.77. 553,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,350. The company has a market cap of $122.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

See Also: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.