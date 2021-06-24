Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to Announce -$0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to report earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.98). DarioHealth posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($2.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DarioHealth.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $783,176.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $6,860,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DarioHealth by 32.9% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DarioHealth stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $22.56. 316,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,711. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $350.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.32.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DarioHealth (DRIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.