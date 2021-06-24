Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to report $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.84. Fox Factory reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

Shares of FOXF traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,972. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $69.95 and a 12-month high of $166.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.03.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Fox Factory by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Fox Factory by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 33.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Fox Factory by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

