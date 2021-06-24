Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) will report $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LX shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LexinFintech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $12.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.87. LexinFintech has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $15.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,578,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 106,967 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at about $587,000. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

