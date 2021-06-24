Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce $12.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.07 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $20.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $52.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $53.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $56.23 million, with estimates ranging from $54.12 million to $58.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 76.18% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on MRCC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth $74,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 84,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 67,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 53,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

MRCC stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.87. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

