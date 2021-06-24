Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to announce sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.58 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $177,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after acquiring an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after acquiring an additional 546,512 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 9,739.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,257,000 after purchasing an additional 397,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Northern Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,764,000 after purchasing an additional 353,448 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $112.25 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

