Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Will Post Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will announce earnings of $2.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02. Regal Beloit posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $7.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $8.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBC opened at $129.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.47. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $79.19 and a 12-month high of $159.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

