Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will announce sales of $10.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.46 billion and the highest is $10.59 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $9.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year sales of $46.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.72 billion to $46.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $48.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.66 billion to $49.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sanofi.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,084,000 after purchasing an additional 314,656 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 375,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 34,603 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Sanofi by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 234,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.31. The stock had a trading volume of 16,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $131.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.52.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanofi (SNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.