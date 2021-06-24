Zacks: Brokerages Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $450.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will post sales of $450.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $455.60 million and the lowest is $448.40 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $510.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

In other news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $87.08 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a one year low of $48.41 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

