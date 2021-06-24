Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 141.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 69.61% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.32.

Shares of PLAY stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.95. 59,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,353. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $311,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,364.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,411 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,107. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares during the period.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.