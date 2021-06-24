Zacks: Brokerages Expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $629.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to announce sales of $629.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $610.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $648.50 million. MarineMax reported sales of $498.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. Truist lifted their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE HZO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 265,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,118. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.81. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.93.

In related news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $650,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,195,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

