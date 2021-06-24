Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.67 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will post $9.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $11.74 million. Yatra Online reported sales of $3.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 208.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $44.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.80 million to $50.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $86.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 92.84% and a negative return on equity of 73.56%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Yatra Online in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YTRA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 105,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,798. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Yatra Online has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $147.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.91.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

