Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) to Hold

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PGRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Paramount Group stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 51,078 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at $719,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 149.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,409,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,421 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 125,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

