Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) to Sell

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on MNRL. Barclays lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

MNRL stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 2.37.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,249,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $296,803.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth about $927,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 428.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 56,572 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $709,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

