Zacks Investment Research Lowers Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Daré Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.70.

Shares of Daré Bioscience stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $72.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.81. Daré Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DARE. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Daré Bioscience by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Daré Bioscience by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 48,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

