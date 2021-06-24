Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) to “Buy”

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Get Lonza Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LZAGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of LZAGY stock opened at $70.36 on Tuesday. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.04.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lonza Group (LZAGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.