Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) to “Buy”

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Magnite alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. Magnite has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, Director Rachel Lam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,887,724.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $491,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,919.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 513,813 shares of company stock worth $17,355,443. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnite (MGNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.