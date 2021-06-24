Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Parsons (NYSE:PSN) to “Hold”

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Parsons has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.96 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Parsons by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

