Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €122.00 by Baader Bank

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective from Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €102.72 ($120.85).

FRA:ZAL opened at €98.78 ($116.21) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €89.94. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

