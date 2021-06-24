Zenswap Network Token Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $34,018.27 and approximately $10.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00055894 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00020664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $214.62 or 0.00615570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00040382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Coin Profile

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

