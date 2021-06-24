Zero Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $9,385.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.18 or 0.00335086 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00189777 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00118114 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009744 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000978 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,155,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

