Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP cut its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Zillow Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Zillow Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $274,162.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,118.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $216,301.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,070 shares of company stock valued at $8,041,485. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $117.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.28. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on Z. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

