ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Gap Down to $2.63

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.63, but opened at $2.57. ZIOPHARM Oncology shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 8,110 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.07.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.